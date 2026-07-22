Divorced Park Ji-yoon Reveals a Very Simple Diet After Admitting to Hormonal Issues: "I'm Fighting It With Sheer Grit"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Park Ji-yoon, a former announcer turned broadcaster, has opened up about the difficulty of managing her weight due to hormonal issues and shared an update on her diet.

On the 21st, Park Ji-yoon posted a photo of her meal along with the caption, "I made my son steamed beef belly and vegetables for dinner today, and I'm eating one more egg."

In the released photo, Park Ji-yoon is seen eating a single egg. Speaking about her meal, she said, "Because of hormonal issues, I wake up feeling bloated, and I'm really fighting it with sheer grit," revealing her concerns about weight management.

Earlier, Park Ji-yoon had said she was trying to diet, explaining, "Because of a hormonal issue I recently discovered, it's not easy to control my weight, and it's coming off slowly," showing that she was dealing with the same struggle.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok in 2009 and has one son and one daughter. The couple separated in 2023 and are currently in divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon has custody and parental rights, while Choi Dong-seok sees the children through visitation.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.