BB Girls Begin Music Show Promotions for New Song 'BODY WAVE'... The Return of the 'Summer Queen'

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] The summer queen is back. BB Girls have launched full-scale music show promotions and are keeping the momentum going after their comeback.

BB Girls made their comeback on the 16th with their new song "BODY WAVE." The track blends refreshing tropical synth sounds with a powerful moombahton rhythm. Over the stylish brass arrangement, the members' cool vocals evoke the feeling of alternating between the hot sun and a chilly sea breeze, adding to the song's breezy appeal.

An addictive hook that instantly grabs the ear and choreography that makes listeners want to move their whole body add to the fun of both listening and watching. Fans are eager to see how BB Girls' signature refreshing and energetic performance will unfold on music show stages.

The new song has drawn attention because the members took part in the production process from start to finish. As their first release in 1 year and 2 months, Minyoung not only joined as a co-producer, lyricist, and chorus vocalist, but also personally handled cameo casting for the music video. Eunji and Yuna also actively helped assemble the staff for the music production. The music video quickly became a hot topic after release, thanks to a star-studded lineup of cameos. Following broadcaster Kwon Hyuk-soo and comedian Hong Sung-hyun, appearances by Bae Seul-ki, Ggwachu-hyung, Mac Daddy, Jammez, Jung Dae-jin, Park Won-sik, Moon Si-woon, and Choi Ji-myeong added a playful energy.

Meanwhile, BB Girls plan to continue their comeback activities through various music shows and both online and offline content.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.