Seo In-young Undergoes General Anesthesia... Changes After Arm Liposuction: "I Came Back From the Brink"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young, formerly of Jewelry, showed off a noticeably different vibe after undergoing skin treatments and arm liposuction.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Seo In-young's shocking update after secretly getting liposuction without her father knowing (bruises all over her body)" was uploaded to the 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon' channel.

The production team was startled to see Seo In-young with bruises on her face and arms that day. Seo said, "I'm making huge efforts to become prettier. I got a booster treatment to improve my skin, and I had arm liposuction. I'm dieting really hard, but my upper arms just would not slim down. I came back from the brink," revealing that she had gone as far as skin procedures and arm liposuction to prepare for her appearance at the WATERBOMB Music Festival in August.

She added, "By the time WATERBOMB comes around, I think I'll look prettier, so please wait for me. I've staked my life on WATERBOMB. I paid for it myself. The fat on the back of my arms is gone," expressing particular satisfaction with the arm liposuction. Seo In-young said she underwent the procedure under general anesthesia and added, "They said they removed more fat than expected. Compared with having nose surgery five times, this was nothing." In fact, Seo drew attention by showing off slimmer arm lines and a more radiant complexion.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.