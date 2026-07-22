Idit's Jang Yong-hoon Delivers a Powerful First Pitch

In a game between LG and NC Dinos at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 22nd, Idit's Jang Yong-hoon throws the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.22/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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In a game between LG and NC Dinos at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 22nd, Idit's Jang Yong-hoon throws the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.22/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.