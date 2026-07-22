Sayuri Regrets Missing Out on a 3.5 Billion Won Gangnam Apartment: "I Was Told to Buy It for 1 Billion Won..."

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Sayuri Fujita expressed regret after revealing that a home in Samseong-dong, which she could have bought for 1 billion won in the past, has now surged to 3.5 billion won.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel "Yangrak 1st Street" released a video titled "The Reality of Childcare in Korea as Told by a Foreigner in Korea."

That day, Choi Yang-rak asked Sayuri Fujita, "Did you buy that nice house near the Gangnam District Office?" Sayuri Fujita replied, "It's a jeonse lease. But I have a story I really regret."

She went on to say, "When I lived in Samseong-dong 14 years ago, I moved in under a jeonse contract, and the landlord told me I could buy the house for 1 billion won. So I asked where I was supposed to get 1 billion won, but now that house is worth 3.5 billion won." Choi Yang-rak slapped his knee and said, "You should have bought it, even if it meant stretching yourself." Sayuri Fujita then regretted it again, saying, "I never could have imagined that."

Meanwhile, Sayuri Fujita rose to fame through the KBS variety show "Global Talk Show" in 2007. As a voluntary single mother, she gave birth to her son Zen in 2020 after receiving sperm donation from a Western man.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.