Jo Hye-ryeon, Down 8 kg, Keeps Strictly Managing Her Diet... "When I Crave Flour, I Read the Holy Bible"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon said she is still carefully managing her diet even after losing 8 kg.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Introducing No-Nonsense Jo Hye-ryeon’s Right and Left Hands | A Life-or-Death Rainy Camping Trip with Lee Seon-min and Kim Ji-yu" was released on the YouTube channel "Jo Hye-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryeon."

Jo Hye-ryeon went camping with her juniors, Lee Seon-min and Kim Ji-yu, and talked about various things. When Kim Ji-yu asked what prompted her to start her recent YouTube channel, Jo Hye-ryeon began talking about herself, saying, "People seem to really want to know who Jo Hye-ryeon really is. I lost 8 kg by working out. I’ve kept it off for four or five months, and I don’t just put anything in my mouth like you do." She added, "When I saw you buying snacks and other food at the supermarket earlier, it felt like I was looking at my old self. I never buy what you buy anymore." Kim Ji-yu then asked, "Then what do you buy, senior?" and Jo Hye-ryeon replied, "I buy cucumbers."

Meanwhile, when Kim Ji-yu said she still could not give up flour even while dieting, Jo Hye-ryeon firmly stated, "You should not eat flour." Kim Ji-yu was surprised and said, "If I don’t eat flour, I feel like my emotions swing a lot. Don’t you feel that way?" Jo Hye-ryeon made everyone laugh by saying, "I just read the Holy Bible then."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.