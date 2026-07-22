"Single Mom" Jeong Ga-eun to Launch YouTube Channel... Subscribers Still in the Single Digits

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress and broadcaster Jeong Ga-eun is launching a new YouTube channel and beginning full-scale content activities.

On the 22nd, Jeong Ga-eun announced the channel launch through her social networking service, saying, "At last, this Saturday! The long-awaited YouTube channel 'Jeong Ga-eun's Exploration Life' will be uploaded this Saturday at 12 p.m." She added, "We have prepared it with fun stories and useful tips you won't want to miss, packed with rich content," and asked fans to tune in, saying, "Let's meet at 12 p.m. on Saturday, so don't miss the main broadcast and stay tuned to the channel."

The official channel image released along with the announcement featured a bright, cartoon-like background, the logo for 'Jeong Ga-eun's Exploration Life,' and a variety of Jeong Ga-eun's facial expressions, raising expectations for the new content.

In a video capture shared on social networking service, Jeong Ga-eun drew attention by transforming into a "teacher," wearing glasses and pairing a shirt with a skirt while standing in front of a blackboard. She held a long pointer in her hand, smiled, and posed in front of the board, hinting at classroom-themed content.

As of the afternoon of the 22nd, the actual YouTube channel 'Jeong Ga-eun's Exploration Life' had 8 subscribers. In the channel description, it says, "This channel contains Jeong Ga-eun's roller-coaster-like daily life and various challenges. Please show it lots of interest," signaling content that will feature her everyday life and new challenges.

Fans expressed their excitement, leaving comments such as, "She's finally doing YouTube," "The teacher concept suits her well," "I'll definitely tune in," and "We support this new challenge."

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun first gained recognition as a model before building her career through both broadcasting and acting. More recently, she has continued to connect with fans through various variety shows and YouTube content, while steadily sharing her life as a single mother and her new challenges.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.