Eru, Who Was Convicted Twice for Drunk Driving, Posts a Meaningful Message After Returning After 4 Years: "If You Fall, They Say You Should Rest and Move On"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer and actor Eru drew attention after posting a meaningful message following his return to broadcasting and the stage after about four years.

On the 22nd, Eru updated fans on social media with a short message, writing, "If you fall, they say you should not just get back up, but rest and move on."

Earlier, on the 8th, he shared a performance video and spoke about his feelings after taking the stage for his comeback. At the time, Eru said, "It had been a long time since I stood on stage, so I was cautious and very nervous," adding, "It was even more meaningful because I was able to show my mother what I look like on screen again." He continued, "Thanks to the support and encouragement of so many people, I was able to finish the performance happily. Thank you again."

Eru recently appeared on TV CHOSUN's 5th anniversary special singing competition for "Lovers of Joseon," returning to a broadcast stage for the first time in a while. He sang his mother's favorite song, "Black Glasses," and later performed "Ok Kyung-yi" with his father Tae Jin-ah.

In particular, during the program, he moved viewers to tears with a video letter to his mother, who is suffering from dementia, saying, "I am sorry I was born as your son. If there is another life, I want to live again as your son."

Meanwhile, Eru halted his activities after being brought to trial in 2022 on charges including drunk driving, swapping drivers, and aiding drunk driving. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year, and has recently been reconnecting with fans through television and stage appearances.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.