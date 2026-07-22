Young-suk of the 31st season, embroiled in gossip controversy, shows a strikingly different look... "This is not an ad"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Young-suk, a cast member of SBS PLUS and ENA's "I'm Solo," season 31, shared her own review after revealing a makeup look.

On the 22nd, Young-suk posted a video on her social media showing the process of getting her makeup done. She introduced the shop as "a makeup studio I have been visiting steadily since 2020, after I got connected with them while preparing for a fitness competition," adding, "It is in Bucheon, not Seoul."

She went on to say, "I still remember the day when they even prepared a clear umbrella for me because they were worried my makeup would get ruined in the light rain," and added, "I am always grateful that they do makeup that suits me well and even take care of the photos." She also stressed again that it was "a review from a place I paid for myself, not an advertisement."

In the video, Young-suk appeared with more defined features and a more polished look, drawing attention.

Young-suk became known after appearing on season 31 of "I'm Solo," which ended in May. At the time, she introduced herself as a deputy manager at a public enterprise. The show later aired a conversation she had about Soon-ja at the lodging, sparking what became known as a gossip controversy. Young-suk later bowed her head and said, "I apologize to viewers who felt uncomfortable because of my inadequate words and actions," adding, "Above all, I sincerely apologize to Soon-ja, who must have been hurt the most."

Meanwhile, Young-suk has recently been staying in touch with fans by sharing snippets of her daily life on social media, including "day 7 of morning workouts" and "12th anniversary at the company."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.