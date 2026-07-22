'Yoonhoo♥' Choi Jae-won's daughter Choi Yu-bin, after plastic surgery and losing 3kg... 'Facial swelling' gone, beauty in full bloom

3kg in just three days.

3kg in 3 days" was released on Choi Yu-bin's YouTube channel. Choi Yu-bin declared, "The time has come for me to really start dieting. I can't go around showing off my body, so I'm going to try dieting properly.

5-meal diet" for three days. The meal plan was structured to allow one protein shake and one cheat meal. She also exercised in parallel.

9kg on day 3. 2kg in just three days. Choi Yu-bin covered her mouth, saying, "It's like losing 1kg a day.

" Indeed, compared to her appearance at the beginning of the video, Choi Yu-bin caught attention by exuding a much slimmer impression as the facial swelling had subsided. Meanwhile, Choi Yu-bin recently garnered attention for developing a real-life romantic relationship with Yoon Hoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, through the tvN STORY/E Channel variety show 'My Little Old Boy's Dating 2'.

She also recently honestly revealed regarding plastic surgery rumors, "I had double eyelid surgery and eye shape correction. " joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.