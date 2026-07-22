Jo Hye-ryun’s Younger Brother Jo Ji-hwan Underwent Back Surgery, Then Developed Neck Pain and Went to a University Hospital: "I Heard Heavy News"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Park Hye-min, the sister-in-law of comedian Jo Hye-ryun, expressed her sorrow over her husband Jo Ji-hwan, who has been suffering from severe pain after back surgery.

On the 22nd, Park Hye-min posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "The darkest time is the early dawn before daybreak?! How long is this going to last? Haha."

The released photos showed Jo Ji-hwan in pain from neck discomfort. Park Hye-min explained the situation, saying, "I tried to stop him three times, but he brushed it off and decided, 'It's fine, it's a surgery that takes less than 30 minutes.' I told him to think about it one more time, and he said, 'You have never once empathized with my decisions.' After saying that, he boldly went into surgery. In the end, starting the day after the operation, it was not his back but his neck that began to hurt."

Jo Ji-hwan's neck pain continued for more than a month. The pain was so severe that he groaned through the night and soaked his clothes with cold sweat. He eventually visited a university hospital, and Park Hye-min said, "We came all the way to a big hospital, but we are going home with heavy news," expressing her mixed feelings. She added that she had initially felt resentful, but decided to get through it together with Jo Ji-hwan.

When a netizen asked, "Are your back and neck okay?" Park Hye-min also shared Jo Ji-hwan's current condition, saying, "His back is fine, but his neck is in somewhat poor condition."

Meanwhile, Park Hye-min married Jo Ji-hwan, Jo Hye-ryun's younger brother, in 2015, and the couple has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.