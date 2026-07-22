Ki Sung-yueng Says He Was "Gaslit" by His Wife Han Hye-jin, 8 Years His Senior: "She Said It Felt Like I Was Living With Someone Else and Wouldn't Let Me Cut My Hair" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Football player Ki Sung-yueng drew attention after revealing that he has kept his long hair because of a remark from his wife, Han Hye-jin.

On the 20th, the tvN variety show "You Quiz on the Block" featured actor Kim Kang-woo and football player Ki Sung-yueng, who appeared as brothers-in-law and showed off their lively sense of humor.

During the broadcast, the two shared a range of stories, from how they became family to their usual relationship and the behind-the-scenes story of their first joint appearance on television.

Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Even if you're brothers-in-law, you don't really get many chances to see each other unless it's a holiday, so aren't you a bit awkward?"

Kim Kang-woo replied, "That's right. We're the same. Our jobs are actor and football player, so we seem really close, but we only see each other on holidays or at family events. Since we both like football, we text each other when there's a match," drawing laughter.

The episode also revealed how their families reacted to the two appearing together on "You Quiz on the Block."

Ki Sung-yueng said of his wife Han Hye-jin's reaction, "My wife was also very surprised. She asked if it would be okay."

Kim Kang-woo also shared his wife Han Moo-young's reaction, saying, "When I got a call from You Quiz saying it was a family special, she said, 'Me?' She thought I was the one going on the show," which sent the studio into laughter.

Ki Sung-yueng then opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of his signature long hair.

When told that "his wife Han Hye-jin likes her husband's long hair," Ki Sung-yueng laughed and said, "I've never grown my hair out before, but my wife gaslit me."

He added, "If I say I want to cut it, she says it's fine," and explained, "When I grow my hair out, she says, 'It feels like I'm living with someone else, and I like that.'" He said he has kept his long hair because of Han Hye-jin's unusual preference, adding to the laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.