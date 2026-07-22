Kim Jung-min, a Long-Distance Father, in Tears After His Japanese Wife Says She Can No Longer Live in Korea: "I Hope She Didn't Mean It" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jung-min was moved to tears by a shocking remark from his Japanese wife.

The MBC program "Radio Star," which aired on the 22nd, featured Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan in a special episode titled "Now, Wipe Away Your Tears."

Kim Jung-min, who has been living as a long-distance father for three years, responded to Kim Gu-ra's comment that he could "fly to Japan anytime" by saying, "The distance is similar to Jeju Island, but since it's an international flight, there are procedures. I lose half a day every time I go." When Kim Gu-ra added, "Still, shouldn't you push through for your family?" Kim Jung-min raised his voice and said, "It's not easy after doing this for three years."

He also added, "I've been living apart for three years, but I have traveled back and forth to Japan often. If they ask me to buy kimchi or gochujang, I personally take it to Japan two or three times a month. I'm practically an errand runner."

Kim Jung-min also shared his disappointment after saying that his wife, who had lived in Korea for 20 years, changed her mind after living in Japan. He said, "She must have been under a lot of stress in Korea. She was also exhausted from focusing on the children's education, and on the day I returned home, she told me she didn't think she could live in Korea anymore. She said Japan was more comfortable than Korea. She had promised to stand by me, but after living in Japan for three years, she changed her mind." He added, "I cried on the plane while coming back after hearing what my wife said. I hope she wasn't being sincere."

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-min married Japanese wife Rumiko in 2006, and they have three sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.