Ki Sung-yueng Says He Married Han Hye-jin After Six Months of Dating Because of Their 8-Year Age Gap: "I Wanted to Put My Mother-in-Law at Ease" (You Quiz on the Block)

Soccer player Ki Sung-yueng looked back on the time he decided to marry actress Han Hye-jin after just six months of dating, sharing his family’s reaction and his honest feelings.

On the 20th episode of tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, actor Kim Kang-woo and soccer player Ki Sung-yueng appeared as brothers-in-law and showed off their witty chemistry.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk opened by saying, "I heard that Kim Kang-woo was already a fan of Ki Sung-yueng because he loved soccer before they became brothers-in-law, but that he opposed the marriage when the topic first came up."

Kim Kang-woo replied, "I was honestly surprised. When I heard about it, I was so shocked that I almost broke a dish while washing up."

He added, "He was a player I liked, but I also worried whether the two of them would be a good match." He continued, "I had been in a long relationship myself, so I had watched my sister-in-law for a very long time, and the age gap was also on my mind."

Recalling his first meeting with Kim Kang-woo, Ki Sung-yueng said, "I first met him when I went to greet my mother-in-law for the first time." He added, "I visited in April to introduce myself, and we got married in July."

"The whole family was gathered there, and the atmosphere was basically, 'Let's see what you can do,'" he said. "Back then, couples with an older woman and younger man were not as common as they are now, and both athletes and entertainers need understanding and care from their spouses, so I think my brother-in-law was worried about those things too."

At the time, Ki Sung-yueng was 25 and said he spoke directly to his mother-in-law to express his sincerity.

He said, "I went to my mother-in-law and clearly told her, 'I will take responsibility for your daughter.'" He added, "She probably did not fully trust me at first. I was young, and I suddenly showed up saying I wanted to get married."

He continued, "I thought it might actually reassure her if we set the wedding date quickly, so I said we should get married soon."

After hearing this, Kim Kang-woo laughed and said, "My mother-in-law is a little reserved with me because I’m her first son-in-law, but now she feels more comfortable with her youngest son-in-law." His words added warmth as he showed that what once seemed worrying had, over time, become a family relationship that feels comfortable for everyone.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin’s older sister in 2010, and the couple has two sons. Han Hye-jin married Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years younger than her, in 2013, and they have one daughter.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.