Honorary Brit Says Europe’s Heatwave Is the Reality: "Air Conditioner Installation Alone Costs 40 Million Won, and There Aren’t Any on Subways or Buses"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] YouTuber Honorary Brit (Jinkyung Paik) showed off her witty banter as she talked about Europe’s heatwave and the unique lifestyle culture in Britain.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel VIVO TV released a video titled, "What Should You Say to a Friend Who Borrows Money and Doesn’t Pay It Back, Then Eats Mango Bingsu at a Hotel? How Honorary Brit Takes Down Villains With Her Fierce Energy." In the video, Honorary Brit, who is loved for her candid and unfiltered talk, appeared and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Honorary Brit described the atmosphere in Europe amid the recent heatwave that has swept across the continent.

She explained, "An acquaintance of mine in Britain had one air conditioner installed, and it cost 20,000 pounds, or about 40 million won. Because the houses are so old, even installing air conditioning is difficult, and Britain is fanatically obsessed with environmental protection. I heard France also hit 40 degrees, but they still couldn’t install air conditioners because of environmental concerns."

When Kim Sook asked, "Can you even survive without air conditioning?" Honorary Brit replied, "It’s really insane. There’s no air conditioning on the subway or buses. There isn’t any at home either." She added, "Britain wasn’t this hot before, but it keeps getting hotter."

Song Eun-i said, "Our subways and buses in Korea are so cool. Europeans must be shocked," and Honorary Brit made everyone laugh by answering, "My husband even says it’s cold."

When Kim Sook then asked, "So will you install air conditioning at your place, Jinkyung?" Honorary Brit hesitated and said, "40 million won is..." drawing laughter with her troubled expression.

Kim Sook was surprised and asked, "Is your house also 40 million won?" Honorary Brit explained, "The installation itself is difficult. In Britain, if you want to change or replace something in a house, you have to contact the district office and get an inspection. You keep getting inspected until it meets the regulations."

She added, "So I’m just going to live hot and sweat it out," showing off her trademark cheerful charm.

When Kim Sook asked, "What would you do if you made 500 million won because you became so successful in Korea?" Honorary Brit replied, "Aren’t I an honorary Brit? I have to protect the environment." Her answer sent the studio into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.