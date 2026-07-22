Yoo Hye-joo Halts YouTube Immediately After Giving Birth to Second Child... "I Want to Take a Break"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Fans are growing concerned after Yoo Hye-ju, an influencer and former cast member of 'Ulzzang Generation,' announced that she is temporarily suspending her YouTube activities.

As she has repeatedly shared updates regarding her father's deteriorating health in recent videos, messages of support and prayers are pouring in. On the 22nd, Yoo Hye-ju announced via a notice on her YouTube channel 'Rejulike,' stating, "I plan to take a temporary break from the Rejulike channel to spend time caring for my family.

" She continued, "I have also had to unavoidably postpone the childbirth video that I promised to upload on August 3rd," adding, "I will gradually upload the videos I have prepared later. I ask for the understanding of those who have been waiting.

" Finally, she added, "I sincerely thank you for always waiting with your warm hearts and support. I will see you again soon.

" Fans could not hide their worry at Yoo Hye-ju's sudden announcement. This is because Yoo Hye-joo has been sharing details of her father's significantly deteriorating health in her recently released vlogs.

Comments of support poured in on the announcement post, including "I will pray for your father," "I hope your grandfather in Busan recovers quickly," "I hope this isn't bad news," "Please let there be a miracle," "Please spend enough time with your family and come back," and "I hope no news is good news. " In particular, subscribers who have watched the channel for a long time offered words of comfort to the family, saying, "Watching the recent videos again and reading the announcement just brings tears to my eyes," "There must be a reason why the people involved are keeping quiet," and "I will be waiting whenever you are ready.

" Yoo Hye-joo also personally announced the news that she has recently become a mother of two after giving birth to her second son. Fans' sadness is growing even more as she announced a hiatus from activities shortly after sharing the joyful news that she "met her second child a little earlier than due.

" Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-joo first gained recognition through ComedyTV's "Ulzzang Generation" and is currently receiving much love for running the YouTube channel "Rejulike," which captures her family's daily life. 11 million subscribers.

The following is the full text of Yoo Hye-joo's announcement. Hello, Judybars.

I would like to take a temporary break from the Rejulike channel to spend time caring for each other with my family. I have also had to unavoidably postpone the birth video that I promised to upload on August 3rd.

I will gradually upload the videos I have prepared later.

I ask for the understanding of those who have been waiting.

I sincerely thank you for always waiting with your warm hearts and support.

See you again soon! Thank you.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.

cho@sportschosun.com

com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.