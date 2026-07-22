Kim Jung-min, married to a Japanese wife, boasts about his 186 cm eldest son with an idol-like look: "He takes after me, so he was born with great visuals" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jung-min showed off his pride as he shared updates on his three sons.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 22nd, featured a special episode titled "Now, Let the Tears Dry," with Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan appearing.

When MC Jang Do-yeon said, "They say the farm you devoted your whole life to has had a bumper harvest," Kim Jung-min replied, "For parents, isn't there no greater happiness than seeing their children do well?" He was referring to his "child-rearing harvest." Kim Jung-min married Rumiko, who is Japanese, in 2006, and they have three sons.

He then spoke about his eldest son, saying, "Many people say he has good looks. I think he was born that way because he takes after me." The eldest son, who was later shown, drew attention with his sharp features and warm visuals, clearly resembling his father. He is said to have an idol-like face and stands an impressive 186 cm tall.

Kim Jung-min also revealed that his eldest son had received casting calls for dating shows featuring celebrity children, as well as inquiries from entertainment agencies. He added that his son has now quit sports and is studying music at Soongsil University's Department of Applied Music.

He also talked about his second son, who is playing soccer in Japan, and his high-achieving third son. Kim Jung-min said, "My second son is one year younger than my eldest and played for the U-17 youth national team. My third son went to Japan to study abroad with the family. After he entered middle school, he took an exam at an academy and ranked 25th out of 1,400 students, even among top-performing students."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.