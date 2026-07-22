Young-cheol and Young-ja from the 32nd batch raised their voices for 100 minutes... Finally ending their relationship by saying, "Let's be like older brother and younger sister."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-cheol and Young-ja of the 32nd season of 'I Am Solo' revealed their insurmountable differences in opinion and finally set out to resolve their relationship.

The episode of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I Am Solo' aired on the 22nd featured the evening dates of the 32nd season participants, a special feature on divorcees. Young-cheol and Young-ja, who gathered in the living room to choose the dinner menu, displayed a cold atmosphere from the start. When Young-cheol initiated the conversation by asking, "Aren't we going to talk today?", Young-ja replied, "Can't we just talk about it when we get there?", after which the two engaged in another war of nerves over their tone of voice.

When Young-cheol handed her his phone and told her to look at the menu, Young-ja did not hide her discomfort, saying, "Why are you getting so angry?" and "You keep speaking aggressively. " Young-chul said, "It's true I was wrong, but shouldn't we have acted differently when everyone is around?" but the atmosphere did not easily lighten.

Later, in an interview with the production crew, Young-chul confessed, "It felt like I was being punished. That time was so difficult. " On the other hand, Young-ja said, "Your tone felt irritable. It is difficult to continue a conversation if you act like that. " Defconn, who observed this, analyzed, "Their way of thinking is fundamentally different.

" Amidst the tense atmosphere, the two set out for dinner, but silence continued for a while even in the car on the way. It was Young-chul who broke the silence first. He apologized, saying, "I'm sorry," but Young-ja briefly replied, "What are you sorry for?" and remained silent again.

The conversation did not flow well at the restaurant either. Young-ja expressed her disappointment, saying, "If I hadn't spoken first, couldn't you have spoken to me first?" Young-chul tried to continue the conversation by asking, "You want to be with me because you like me, but are you angry because I made you feel frustrated?" However, their expectations and thoughts ultimately failed to narrow. Opinions diverged several times during the conversation, and the MCs watching expressed their sympathy, remarking, "I don't understand why they keep arguing over things like this," and "It's a conversation that never reaches a conclusion. " Eventually, Young-chul was the first to end the relationship.

He proposed reconciliation, saying, "I just want to be comfortable with Young-ja like an older brother and younger sister," but his proposal was not accepted. He then stepped back, stating, "There is still plenty of time left, so look for someone else. I can't accommodate you. " In an interview, Young-ja revealed her true feelings, saying, "I tend to lose interest quickly if I feel something isn't right," and added, "It is a shame that I couldn't look into other people.

" Meanwhile, 'I Am Solo' airs every Wednesday at 10:30 PM.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.

cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.