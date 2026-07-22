Kim Young-kwang Takes a Shot at Hong Myung-bo: "He Has a Strange Stubbornness... He Didn't Select Lee Seung-woo" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Former football player Kim Young-kwang drew attention by criticizing former South Korea national football team coach Hong Myung-bo.

The MBC 'Radio Star' episode aired on the 22nd featured a special titled 'Now, Dry Your Tears,' with Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan appearing.

When Lee Seung-woo said that people are always interested in whether he will make the FIFA World Cup squad, he said, "It was like that four years ago, and it was the same this year. Whenever the World Cup gets closer, my performances improve and I get attention." He added, "On the day the squad was announced, I watched TV while kneeling and praying, half in doubt.

My name did not appear until the forwards were announced. When it moved on to the midfielders, I turned off the TV right away, and my heart hurt for several days."

When Kim Gu-ra asked, "Didn't you get any hint?" Lee Seung-woo replied, "Former coach Hong Myung-bo came to watch my games two or three times. Each time he came, I scored, so I had high hopes, but it didn't happen."

Kim Gu-ra then asked Kim Young-kwang about the reason, and Kim Young-kwang said, "I always said Lee Seung-woo should be selected, but it was the coach's stubbornness. Seung-woo has something that Korean players don't. I kept saying it, but for some strange reason, he wouldn't pick him. Isn't he the Korean Messi?" His blunt comment drew laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.