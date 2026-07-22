Honorable Briton: "My Husband Is a Vegetarian, and His Sperm Quality Is Good, So I Don't Have Morning Sickness"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] YouTuber Honorable Briton (Jinkyung Paik) shared an update after becoming pregnant and expressed her joy at becoming an expectant mother.

On the 22nd, a video titled "What Would You Say to a Friend Who Borrows Money and Doesn't Pay It Back, Then Eats Mango Shaved Ice at a Hotel? How to Defeat a Villain with the Momentum of Honorable Briton" was uploaded to the YouTube channel VIVO TV. In the video, Honorable Briton, who is loved for her candid and cheerful way of speaking, appeared and talked about a range of topics.

That day, Song Eun-i congratulated Honorable Briton, saying, "Your delivery is coming up soon," and added, "Congratulations in advance."

In response, Honorable Briton said, "It may look like it's almost time, but I'm already 18 weeks along," and shared an update on her life as an expectant mother.

She then joked, "This is a precious baby that came to me after three years. I love being pregnant so much. It's my first, and I don't even have morning sickness. Pregnancy really suits me," drawing laughter.

In particular, Honorable Briton said, "I actually heard that if a husband's sperm quality is good, you don't get morning sickness." Song Eun-i, who heard this, looked puzzled and asked, "Is there any evidence for that?"

Honorable Briton replied, "That's just something people say," but also revealed, "My husband is a vegetarian," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Honorable Briton married British actor Rohan Ned in 2022 and currently lives in the UK.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.