88-Year-Old Kim Young-ok and 83-Year-Old Ban Hyo-jung Tear Up Watching the Sunset: "I Think About Death a Lot. I Want to Leave Without Burdening Anyone"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Sohee] Veteran actresses Kim Young-ok, Ban Hyo-jung, and Baek Su-ryun shed tears as they reflected on their lives in front of Jeju Island's beautiful sunset.

On the 22nd, a video titled "A Second Jeju Trip for the Grandma Squad Full of Tears and Laughter (Life Stories of Veteran Actresses)" was uploaded to Kim Young-ok's YouTube channel. The video showed Kim Young-ok, Ban Hyo-jung, and Baek Su-ryun traveling to Jeju Island and sharing stories about their long friendship and their lives.

That day, the three visited a restaurant with a sweeping view of the sea and the sunset. As they talked in the calm atmosphere, the sun slowly began to set over the water, and they fell silent for a moment, lost in thought. The beautiful scenery seemed to stir memories of the years behind them and the life still ahead, bringing tears to their eyes.

Seeing this, Baek Su-ryun gently comforted them, saying, "Who made Hyo-jung cry?"

Ban Hyo-jung responded honestly, "It's because I don't want to go to a better world. I don't want to leave, and I feel greedy." Kim Young-ok also related to her feelings, saying, "It's so strange. I felt that way a little too."

Ban Hyo-jung said that as she gets older, she thinks more deeply about life and death. "Now that I'm this age, I think a lot these days about how I will face death," she said. "When I see people who passed away after being ill, I think I should live healthily and leave without causing trouble. But that isn't something I can control, is it?"

Kim Young-ok then reflected on her own life and shared a calm philosophy.

She said, "There is no right answer to how we should live. I always say I lived like water flowing, just getting through each moment with what was given to me." She added, "I can only keep doing that. That's what life is. I have no regrets."

Ban Hyo-jung said, "When we reach our age, isn't it only natural to have these thoughts?" She added, "I want to go happily."

Even so, she laughed and said, "Aren't we being too gloomy?" Kim Young-ok then reassured her warmly, saying, "This isn't a gloomy story. Talking about how we want to decorate our final chapter is something only we can talk about."

The candid conversation among the three actresses, who have spent their entire lives in acting, became a moment where laughter and tears coexisted. It was a scene filled with the depth that time had given them and the affection they hold for one another.

Kim Sohee, Reporter

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.