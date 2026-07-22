Importance of Formulation Competitiveness Rises as Pet Health Product Functions Become More Segmented... Cosmax Pet Launches New Jeungpyeong Plant for Customized Formulation Production

The pet health product market has recently been moving beyond basic care areas such as joints, digestion, skin, oral health, and urinary tract care. Functional categories are now becoming more segmented, expanding into weight management, aging care, stress relief, immunity, and antioxidants. As a result, not only product functionality but also formulation competitiveness that makes products easier for pet owners to give consistently is becoming increasingly important.

◇Cosmax Pet's new Jeungpyeong plant. Photo courtesy of Cosmax Group

In response, Cosmax Pet, the pet health and beauty ODM business of Cosmax Group, is set to begin operations at its new plant in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong Province.

To meet the growth of the pet health product market and rising demand from client companies for product development, Cosmax Pet moved its plant from Goesan in North Chungcheong Province to the new Jeungpyeong facility. The company signed a new investment agreement with Jeungpyeong County in October last year and invested 40 billion won in the Jeungpyeong 2 General Industrial Complex. The new plant, whose production space is more than four times larger than the former Goesan facility, has been built as a specialized production base focused on pet nutritional supplements and snack-type functional products.

With the relocation to the new plant, Cosmax Pet plans to further strengthen its integrated ODM and OEM capabilities, covering everything from product planning and ingredient proposals to formulation development, production, and quality control. In particular, it has newly established a system that can manage the strict manufacturing environment required for GMP-level powder lines. It has also significantly expanded production facilities for new formulations that reflect market trends, including jelly-like bars, squeeze gels, and liquid drops, in addition to existing capsules, pellets, tablets, and liquid-solid products. Through this, Cosmax Pet has strengthened its system for proposing customized formulations based on pets' age, palatability, ease of feeding, and functional concepts. It is also enhancing its product manufacturing and quality control capabilities based on major certifications and registration systems such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22716:2007.

Cosmax Pet is also expanding the development of functional products based on more than 30 exclusive pet clinical ingredients. In the pet cosmetics segment, it also holds patented ingredients for skin and coat care.

Jin Ho-jeong, CEO of Cosmax Pet, said, "The new Jeungpyeong plant is a specialized production base dedicated to pet healthcare products and a key hub for strengthening formulation competitiveness and quality stability." He added, "Going forward, we will actively respond to the development needs of domestic and overseas clients for pet healthcare products by leveraging our diverse formulation development capabilities and Cosmax Pet's proprietary ingredient proposal strengths."

Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.