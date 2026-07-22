Yonwoo Packaging Summit Concludes After Sharing Strategies for Responding to New EU Packaging Rules Taking Effect in August

The Yonwoo Packaging Summit, held on the 21st in the main auditorium of Kolmar Korea's Institute of Technology, is shown in this photo. Photo provided by Kolmar Korea.

Yonwoo, a cosmetics packaging manufacturer and a subsidiary of Kolmar Korea, successfully wrapped up the "Yonwoo Packaging Summit: Packaging Megatrends and Global Quality Strategy Seminar."

The seminar, held on the 21st in the main auditorium of Kolmar Korea's Institute of Technology, was the first large-scale event in the cosmetics industry to focus on packaging trends and quality strategies. About 200 people from 100 companies attended, including domestic and overseas cosmetics brands, original design manufacturers (ODMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), beauty B2B platforms, and packaging and raw material suppliers.

The seminar was organized to review this year's cosmetics packaging trends and prepare for the European Union (EU)'s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The PPWR is a packaging rule that will directly apply to all 27 EU member states starting Aug. 12. It centers on packaging designs that are easier to recycle and expanded use of recycled materials. From 2030, packaging distributed within the EU will also have to meet recyclability standards, and related regulations are expected to tighten gradually.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from Yonwoo CEO Park Sang-yong and congratulatory speeches from Kolmar Korea CEO Choi Hyun-kyu and Craver CEO Jeon Hang-il. Presentations then followed on topics including an analysis and outlook for 2026 beauty packaging trends, risks and response strategies under the PPWR, and Yonwoo's quality competitiveness in the global beauty market.

Yonwoo plans to make trend seminars and quality guide sharing regular programs starting with this seminar, in order to strengthen ongoing communication with clients.

A Yonwoo official said, "This seminar was meaningful because it went beyond simply sharing information and showcased Yonwoo's differentiated quality competitiveness." The official added, "Based on our quality competitiveness, we plan to strengthen client trust and build solid partnerships."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.