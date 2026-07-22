"Demand for Ready-to-Cook Foods Surges Amid Rainy Season and Heat Wave"

Image provided by SSG.COM

Demand for ready-to-cook foods that can be delivered quickly has been rising as the rainy season and scorching heat continue.

The surge is being driven by more consumers avoiding heat-generating appliances such as gas stoves and instead looking for convenient meals that can be prepared in one to two minutes with a microwave or air fryer.

According to SSG.COM's analysis of order data for its same-day delivery service, BaroQuick, from the 1st to the 19th of this month, sales of ready-to-cook foods jumped 160% from the same period last month. Overall BaroQuick sales also rose 30% during the same period.

SSG.COM currently operates about 18,000 BaroQuick items, including ready-to-cook foods prepared on the same day at 87 E-Mart stores nationwide, as well as fresh foods and daily necessities.

In response to the growing demand for on-demand delivery, SSG.COM will run a large-scale promotion for BaroQuick users through the 31st. During the event, customers who spend at least 30,000 won on BaroQuick will receive a free-delivery coupon and a 2,000 won discount coupon every day. Those who spend at least 40,000 won will get a 12% cart coupon worth up to 10,000 won. First-time customers will receive two free-delivery coupons and two 3,000 won discount coupons, which can be used on orders of at least 20,000 won. SSG7 Club members will receive one free-delivery coupon per day for orders of at least 20,000 won.

A SSG.COM official said, "We hope customers will try BaroQuick, which delivers within about an hour for orders placed within 3 kilometers of an E-Mart store, and enjoy convenient grocery shopping and a meal in one go."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.