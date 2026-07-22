Influencer Sparks Outrage by Roaming Downtown Naked, Claims She Overcame Her Fear

Photo source: social networking service

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A female influencer in Russia has caused shock after posting a video of herself walking naked through downtown Moscow.

According to local media, including Gazeta, Anastasiya Bragina, 22, who has appeared on a Russian reality show, recently posted a video on her social networking service account showing her walking naked through the streets and shops of Moscow.

The video spread rapidly and is said to have drawn nearly 30 million views.

Explaining her actions, she said, "I realized that a fear of standing naked in front of other people in real life had taken root deep inside me." She added, "I thought it was something I would have to overcome someday, and while lying in bed, I suddenly thought I should go to a store naked. Strangely, I wasn't that scared."

Russian authorities strongly criticized the video as obscene.

Yekaterina Mizulina, the head of Russia's internet watchdog, strongly condemned Bragina's behavior and said she had asked police to investigate.

Mizulina said, "She staged a naked performance in downtown Moscow as if she had completely lost her mind, and walked around the streets and cafes in that state." She added, "Filming every scene and posting it online was extremely wrong."

She also claimed that the blogger was corrupting children and teenagers by repeatedly posting nude videos on her platform, talking about sexual topics with minors, and giving students inappropriate advice.

She said police were expected to begin investigating allegations of distributing obscene material through social media and providing inappropriate sexual content to minors, adding that if the charges are upheld, Bragina could face up to 12 years in prison.

Bragina is currently reported to have been fined 4,000 Russian rubles, or about 75,000 won, for violating public order.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.