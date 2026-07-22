All Three Pilots Fell Ill with Food Poisoning During Flight... What Did They Eat?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Three pilots from British Airways reportedly suffered symptoms of food poisoning while operating a long-haul flight, sparking controversy.

It was later revealed that one first officer's condition worsened to the point that he was unable to fly.

According to foreign media including The Sun on the 21st local time, a pilot food poisoning incident occurred aboard a British Airways Boeing 777 flying from Hyderabad in southern India to London Heathrow Airport.

During the flight at around 30,000 feet, the first officer collapsed with severe food poisoning and received emergency treatment with oxygen supplied on board. The other two pilots continued the flight and landed safely at Heathrow, but their symptoms reportedly worsened after landing.

British Airways said passenger safety was not affected and that the flight operated safely.

The British pilots’ union expressed strong dissatisfaction with the incident. Inside the union, it was claimed that dozens of complaints had previously been filed about hygiene problems at the Hyderabad accommodation where the pilots stayed.

The pilots had breakfast together in a local hotel lounge and were also found to have drunk bottled water supplied by an outside vendor.

Medical staff are collecting and analyzing samples to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.