Lee Ji-hye Leaves Her 800-Pyeong Apgujeong Home for a New House... "I Threw Away 5 Tons of Trash"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye shared an update after moving into a new home.

On the 22nd, Lee posted several photos along with the message, "Our changes, and these days... I love our family as we slowly settle in through so many changes, including the move."

The photos showed Lee starting a new daily routine after moving into her new house and organizing her belongings. She was seen putting away kitchen items and stacks of books one by one, giving a clear sense of how busy life has been since the move.

Earlier, Lee also drew attention by revealing the living room of her new home. Its spacious layout and luxurious, hotel-like interior caught the eye.

Lee also drew attention when she revealed the scale of her cleanup process, saying, "I threw away 5 tons of trash, and sold the usable items on Karrot."

Meanwhile, Lee made headlines in 2024 when she showed her 80-pyeong apartment in Apgujeong and candidly said, "To live in a house like this, I really can't take a break from broadcasting. I have to keep going 365 days a year, like my body is running in a factory. I have to think of myself as AI and just push forward."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.