Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Explains After Posting Solo Trip Photos: "Who Took Them?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang and an influencer, shared an update from her solo trip to Gyeongju.

On the 21st, Lee posted several photos along with the caption, "Things I kept wanting throughout my solo trip to Gyeongju."

The photos showed Lee traveling around various parts of Gyeongju alone and enjoying a relaxed time. She drew attention with a comfortable yet stylish look, pairing a hat, a sleeveless top, and wide-leg pants.

In particular, the naturally framed photos looked as if someone else had taken them, even though she was traveling alone. When one netizen asked, "Who took your photos on a solo trip? A tripod? The angle doesn't look like a tripod," Lee replied, "Surprisingly, it is a tripod."

Lee had previously said that she and her husband Park Sung-kwang have different travel styles and have been enjoying separate trips since last summer. This time as well, she appears to have taken a solo trip to Gyeongju while respecting each other's preferences during vacation.

Meanwhile, Lee recently faced rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang after posting a meaningful message on social networking service, but she directly clarified the matter and urged people not to read too much into it. Park later publicly left an affectionate comment on Lee's social networking service post, helping dispel the divorce rumors.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.