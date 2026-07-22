Han Su-min Makes a "46kg Bone-Thin" Promise to Seong-Ho Jeong's Wife... Diet Training Begins

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kyung Malgeum, the wife of comedian Seong-Ho Jeong, is starting a diet with help from Han Su-min.

On the 21st, Kyung Malgeum posted several photos along with the message, "There is someone I always enjoy meeting because she is so cheerful and fun. No matter when I see you, how do you make people feel so comfortable?"

The photos showed Kyung Malgeum visiting the hospital run by Han Su-min, the wife of comedian Park Myung-soo and a doctor. The two posed for a friendly selfie, showing their close relationship.

Kyung Malgeum said, "My sister really shouted that she would make me bone-thin at 46 kg. We’ll meet again soon, sis. I’m going to stick with you," and Han Su-min replied in support, "Let’s go bone-thin!"

That day, Kyung Malgeum received an IV drip and underwent an InBody body composition test. The results showed a body fat percentage in the mildly obese range, and she decided to begin a full-scale diet.

Han Su-min opened a Department of Family Medicine clinic in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, last year. The clinic provides care centered on functional medicine and obesity treatment. Patients are receiving overall body management and diet support at her hospital.

Kyung Malgeum married comedian Seong-Ho Jeong in 2009, and the couple has five children.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.