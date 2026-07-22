"It feels much cooler in just 5 minutes"... 'Human Fridge' that people can step into draws attention

Photo courtesy of Trusco

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As record-breaking heat waves continue to return every year, a so-called "Human Fridge" that people can step into to cool their bodies has emerged in Japan and is drawing attention.

According to Japanese media outlets including Impress Watch, the personal cooling device "Do Hiemon," unveiled by vending machine maker SDRS and industrial supplies distributor Trusco, looks similar to a standard vending machine on the outside. But it is designed so that a person can step inside and quickly cool down the entire body.

The unit measures about 2.13 meters in height and 1.19 meters in depth, providing space for one adult. Once the user steps inside and closes the door, cool air at 5 degrees Celsius is blown toward the head, neck, shoulders and back, while the interior temperature is kept at around 15 degrees Celsius.

The manufacturer said that using it for about five minutes can significantly lower the perceived temperature, and that about 10 minutes of use may also help relieve symptoms of heat exhaustion. To prevent excessive cooling, it is equipped with a timer that automatically shuts it off after 20 minutes.

Trusco introduced the product as equipment based on the concept of "Full Body Cooling," which rapidly cools the entire body. It said the device can cool the body more quickly than a regular air conditioner or fan, while consuming little power and costing only about 16 yen per hour in electricity.

With wheels for easy movement and the ability to run on a standard power outlet, the device was designed for use in a wide range of places, including construction sites, farms, shopping malls, schools, festival grounds and sports facilities.

It is not cheap at 1.5 million yen, or about 14 million won, but it has attracted interest since sales began in April, with installations appearing at public facilities and industrial sites across Japan. However, SDRS and Trusco have not yet disclosed any plans for overseas sales.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.