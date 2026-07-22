"This Is How KAIST Shows Filial Piety"...Lee Jang-won Develops a Custom 'Hallim Bell' for a 100-Year-Old Grandfather (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Jang-won warmed hearts with a special invention he made himself for a 100-year-old grandfather.

On the 22nd, the official social media account of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a video titled, "This Is How KAIST Shows Filial Piety. Lee Jang-won Develops a Bell to Call His Grandson."

The video showed the special daily life of Lee Jang-won, Bae Da-hae, and the 100-year-old grandfather, as featured in the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 21st.

In the broadcast, Lee Jang-won showed remarkable focus as he worked on something in one corner of the house. What he was preparing was a custom call bell for the grandfather.

Lee Jang-won explained why he made it, saying, "Since we live at opposite ends of the house, my grandfather would call out to me at the top of his lungs. So I made a remote bell out of apology."

He then revealed the device he had made and drew laughter by playfully naming it, "It's called the 'grandfather alert bell,' so I named it the 'Hallim Bell.'"

Lee Jang-won carried the homemade invention to the dining table. He then installed a dedicated app on his grandfather's smartphone and explained how to use it.

He explained that pressing the button would immediately connect the call to him. The grandfather, who is usually comfortable using a smartphone, quickly understood the feature and accepted his grandson's thoughtful gift.

Meanwhile, Lee Jang-won is active as a member of the group Peppertones, and he married singer Bae Da-hae in 2021.

The couple has drawn much attention by sharing their married life and daily routine through SBS's variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.