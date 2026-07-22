Sayuri Fujita Shows Off Her Figure in Mesh Dress During Hawaii Trip With Son Zen

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Sayuri Fujita shared a touching moment from her Hawaii trip with her son Zen, as she reflected on childhood memories.

On the 22nd, Sayuri Fujita posted a lengthy message along with several photos from her trip to Hawaii.

She recalled her childhood, saying, "In 1989, I came to the Kahala Hotel with my family. I do not remember much from that time, but I vaguely remember the sky being beautiful, the ocean being vast, and my grandmother's hand feeling warm."

She went on to reflect on the passage of time, saying, "Now I have become a mother myself and have returned to this hotel with my son. The child I once was is gone, and I have somehow become a mother of one."

Sayuri Fujita said she was especially moved by something her son Zen said while looking out at the ocean.

She wrote, "My son was looking at the sea when he suddenly said, 'Mom has a mom too. That means Mom is still a child.' Hearing that made my heart feel warm for some reason, and I was truly happy."

The trip meant more to Sayuri Fujita than just a vacation. By returning to a place she had visited with her family as a child, she created new memories with her son and added another layer to her own journey as a mother.

In the released photos, Sayuri Fujita is seen enjoying a relaxed moment against the backdrop of Hawaii's blue ocean.

Wearing a mesh-style dress that highlighted her figure, she drew attention with her toned, slim body line and trim physique. Her bright smile and natural presence added to the image of a healthy and vibrant update.

Meanwhile, Sayuri Fujita gave birth to her son Zen in Japan in 2020 after receiving a sperm donation.

She is currently raising her son on her own while balancing broadcasting work and parenting. She also regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with Zen on social media, earning much affection from fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.