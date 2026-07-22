'Hong Jin-young's Older Sister' Hong Sun-young Gets Angry While Mukbanging... "Stop Filming Me So Much!" What Happened?

[Kim Soo-hyun, Sportschosun] Hong Sun-young, the older sister of singer Hong Jin-young, shared an update on her life, explaining her so-called "chin mask" while enjoying a cheerful mukbang.

On the 21st, Hong Sun-young posted a message saying, "I... wore my mask on my chin, so it looks like I don't have a neck. If you look closely, I do have one," and shared a video.

In the video, Hong Sun-young lowered her mask to below her chin and joked while looking at the camera. After introducing the dish by saying, "Today's vibe is spicy, sweet, and savory jjukkumi," she showed off a delicious mukbang as she ate the webfoot octopus.

She continued her energetic eating, saying, "Actually, I didn't know I was being filmed," and then drew laughter by snapping, "Stop filming me so much."

She also showed her trademark cheerful personality, saying, "Bean sprouts are a killer. I guess the wrap is small compared with my mouth. Happiness is at a nearby restaurant."

She added, "Just watch comfortably and please think of me kindly," once again showing her warm and friendly charm.

Her younger sister, Hong Jin-young, also left a comment right away, showing their real-sister chemistry. Hong Jin-young joked, "If you keep putting the wrap in your mouth, your index finger might touch your uvula," and Hong Sun-young responded in the same playful mood, making fans laugh.

Hong Sun-young recently resumed her social media activity after about a year and is once again communicating with fans.

After previously losing weight and showing off a dramatically changed appearance, Hong Sun-young drew attention by returning with a healthier look.

In a previous corn cheese mukbang video, she also drew attention by jokingly introducing herself as a "video appetite suppressant" and a "human Wegovy." At the time, she exchanged comments with Hong Jin-young and showed their unchanged sisterly chemistry, which attracted a lot of interest.

Hong Sun-young became known to the public through the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," and she has continued to share her daily life on social media while staying in touch with fans. With her candid, down-to-earth charm and lively sense of humor, she continues to draw strong attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.