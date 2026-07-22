"A singer proves it on stage"... Will MC Mong's explanation over 'adultery and gambling suspicions' work? [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] MC Mong will hold a solo concert for the first time in four years. Will his confidence pay off?

On the 21st, MC Mong unveiled a concert poster on his account and announced that he will hold a solo show, "Ice-Kkaekki," at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul on August 14 and 15.

MC Mong said, "To avoid hiding amid speculation and misunderstanding, a singer only needs to prove it on stage. I want to meet you through my music. If you want to see me, come. I will show you a move that can beat the heat. Show me your nerve."

MC Mong is currently facing backlash over his private life.

He co-founded ONE HUNDRED with Piark Group Chairman Cha Ga-won in 2023, but left the company in July last year. After that, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "PD Note" claimed that MC Mong used company funds for illegal gambling and that Chairman Cha, with whom he had an inappropriate relationship, also paid off hundreds of millions of won in MC Mong's gambling debts. The program also released a recording in which MC Mong called Cha's uncle, identified as Mr. Cha, and tearfully said, "I'm getting married soon. Please let me join your side," sparking a major stir.

In response, both MC Mong and Chairman Cha said the allegations were "groundless." MC Mong also stressed that he would file a damages lawsuit against the production team of "PD Note" and others.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.