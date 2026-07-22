Danielle Marsh, said to have been ousted from NewJeans, celebrates the group’s fourth anniversary alone: "The light will find its way back"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Danielle Marsh, formerly of NewJeans, has shared an update on her life.

On the 22nd, Danielle Marsh posted two photos on her account, writing, "Sometimes life gets blurry. But the light always comes back. Until then, keep shining. Always grateful."

The photos show Danielle Marsh posing against a blue lake. Even in a casual outfit of a blue zip-up top, hot pants, strawberry-patterned knee socks and a ball cap, her striking beauty stood out.

The date drew attention because it marked NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary. Earlier, the group celebrated the milestone by posting a full-group video and photos featuring Minji, Hyein, Haerin and Hanni. It was the first time NewJeans had released full-group content in 1 year and 4 months.

NewJeans declared independent activities in November 2024, saying its exclusive contract with ADOR had been terminated. However, the court ruled in ADOR's favor in a lawsuit seeking confirmation of the contract's validity. Haerin, Hyein and Hanni later returned to ADOR. Minji is still discussing her future with the agency.

ADOR, however, notified Danielle Marsh that her exclusive contract had been terminated, saying she was responsible for triggering the contract dispute. The company also filed a 33 billion won damages suit against Danielle Marsh, one family member, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.