Baek Jin Kyung, the 'Honorary Brit,' on Europe's Heatwave Reality: "A 40 Million Won Air Conditioner Installation Fee, Waving a Ham" ('Keeping Secrets')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] Baek Jin Kyung, the 'Honorary Brit,' will make a surprise move to medialab siso in August and reveal the behind-the-scenes story on 'Song Eun-i and Kim Sook's Keeping Secrets.'

Baek Jin Kyung will appear on episode 579 of 'Keeping Secrets,' which will be released at 7 p.m. on the 22nd. After recently deciding to join medialab siso, Baek plans to continue a range of content and broadcast activities from August, with the agency's systematic support.

On the show, Baek Jin Kyung honestly reveals why she joined medialab siso, saying, "I contacted them first." She also shares her excitement, saying, "People around me kept telling me that I would be a good fit there." Song Eun-i also looks ahead to their future together, saying, "She has so many things she wants to do and is so creative, so I have high expectations," and adding, "She was one of the employees who was most excited about the news of her joining."

Baek Jin Kyung's signature British humor also comes through. When asked, "Did you already know about 'VIVO TV'?" she jokes, "I watched it a lot in Britain. I came to Korea because of this." When Kim Sook replies, "It probably wouldn't even cover the plane ticket," Baek fires back, "That's British humor," showing off her bold energy and quick wit from the start as the 'British sister.'

In the signature segment of Keeping Secrets, 'Wanmulwankung,' a variety of stories unfold, from Baek Jin Kyung's love life to her life in Britain. In particular, she shares stories of people waving ham on the subway and an acquaintance who paid 40 million won to install an air conditioner.

In the 'Whatmal Whatmal' segment, a range of concerns are introduced, including a boss who keeps contacting employees all weekend and a friend who only ever takes from others. One listener says they want to give a sharp, satisfying comeback to a rude blind date partner even now, and that leads Kim Sook and Baek Jin Kyung into an improvised role-play. As she exchanges playful banter with Kim Sook, Baek Jin Kyung eventually admits defeat, saying, "Sook unnie is so good at being annoyingly mean."

Episode 579 of 'Keeping Secrets,' which captures the cultural differences between Britain and Korea along with Baek Jin Kyung's candid wit, will be available on the YouTube channel 'VIVO TV' at 7 p.m. on the 22nd.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.