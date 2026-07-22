Hwang Hyun-hee, Rumored to Have a 10 Billion Won Fortune, Explains Why He Says, "Do Not Even Think About Investing in Stocks Right Now"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Hwang Hyun-hee commented on the current stock market.

On the 21st, a video titled "Do Not Invest in Stocks Right Now! Here Is Why, According to Hwang Hyun-hee" was uploaded to Lee Hong-ryeol's YouTube channel.

Lee Hong-ryeol asked, "If I had 100 million won and could get by without spending it for three years, what investment tip would you give me?" Hwang Hyun-hee startled him by replying, "You should not even think about entering the stock market right now."

Hwang said, "A market that rises 7% in a day and then falls 8% is not our market. Right now, it is a market for professionals," adding, "It is a market for people who are good at short-term trading, not a place for those of us who work regular jobs and only check the stock market from time to time."

He went on to say, "For now, split 100 million won into five parts and go to a bookstore. Read 'Money, the Unfair Advantage' by Andre Kostolany and Howard Marks' 'The Most Important Thing.' Read those two books. Once you do, you will begin to get a sense of how stocks work. Then wait until the end of the year. At some point, an article will suddenly appear. I do not know the exact timing, but there will probably be a report in the United States asking whether the AI bubble is bursting. A correction will come."

He added, "I am not investing right now. Even if a knife were at my throat, I would not invest now. This is a market where I need to stand back, and because I am a cycle investor, I only invest when prices are at least 30% below their previous peak."

Meanwhile, Hwang Hyun-hee, who achieved financial freedom through successful investments in real estate, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, addressed rumors that he has assets worth 10 billion won. He said, "In a pre-interview, I said I had earned more than 10 times what I made as a comedian, but on 'Dolsing Fourmen,' they wrote that I was a 10 billion won asset holder. I felt like I had been played by the broadcast people." He added, "I want to talk about the direction of investing, but everything somehow turns into 10 billion won. That makes me feel burdened and sorry."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.