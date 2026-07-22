Lee Se-chang Says His Stomach Was "Covered in Blood" After an Endoscopy, Reveals He Once Drank More Than 10 Bottles of Soju a Day in Shocking Health Update ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Se-chang will reveal the shocking condition of his stomach on "Perfect Life."

On today's broadcast of TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life" at 8 p.m., actor Lee Se-chang will share how he once faced a crisis in his acting career because he looked like Limario.

The original handsome heartthrob Lee Se-chang appeared on "Perfect Life." A past album jacket photo showing his well-defined abs drew everyone's attention. When actor Shin Seung-hwan asked, "You were hugely popular in the 1990s, so how did you end up releasing an album?" Lee explained that in 1995, after his second drama, "Ddalbuja-jip," became a major hit with ratings above 40 percent, his manager suddenly suggested that he release an album. He added, "Looking back, it was one of the things I regret most," sparking curiosity.

Lee also said that after appearing on stage with comedian Limario on the 2004 program "People Searching for Laughter," he experienced an unexpected backlash. After that broadcast, he became known for looking like Limario. "That stage appearance started to mess up my life," he complained. He went on to say, "People would see me on the street and say, 'Wow, he's a comedian!' My image ended up becoming that of a comedian." Lee added that he could not take on any drama roles for a year afterward. "An actor needs to have a mysterious aura, but I probably looked funny, and every time people saw my face, they thought of Limario," he said, surprising everyone with the story of how an unexpected image change made acting difficult for him.

Meanwhile, on today's episode, Lee Se-chang undergoes an endoscopy to check the condition of his stomach. Lee, who says he can drink as much as six bottles of soju, shocked the studio by revealing a photo and saying, "When I had an endoscopy last year, it was covered in blood." He also admitted to his poor eating habits at the time, saying, "I gained a lot of weight last year and got to the point where I was wearing 36-inch pants. I dealt with stress by eating, and I often ate spicy, salty, and heavily seasoned food." When he added, "In the past, I used to drink more than 10 bottles of soju at a time," comedian Lee Sung-mi expressed sympathy, saying, "Your stomach probably could not have held up." Lee recalled that he had dismissed the seriousness of his stomach problems, saying, "I have such a blunt personality that I just lived with it, thinking it was fine."

Viewers can catch up with actor Lee Se-chang today at 8 p.m. on TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.