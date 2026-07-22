Ki Sung-yueng Says He Grew His Hair for Han Hye-jin, Won Over Her Family With One Line Despite Their Opposition to the Marriage ('You Quiz')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" will feature a special episode on families.

Episode 352 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" will air today (Wednesday, the 22nd) at 8:45 p.m. Directed by Heo Gang-seok and Kim Ji-young and written by Lee Eon-ju, the episode will feature chef Lee Dong-jun, known as "French Papa" and a twin brother who drew attention on "Culinary Class Wars Season 2," Samsung salesman Lee Dong-ha, Professor Kim Woong-han, a leading authority on pediatric heart surgery, and, for the first time on the show, actor Kim Kang-woo and former national team footballer Ki Sung-yueng as brothers-in-law.

Chef Lee Dong-jun, who appeared on "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" as "French Papa," and Lee Dong-ha, the Samsung SDS employee behind the "Kim Manager Reels," will appear on "You Quiz." The two, who drew attention for their resemblance, are in fact twin brothers born just 300 seconds apart. Yoo Jae-suk was reportedly stunned, saying, "You really do look exactly alike." The episode will also reveal the remarkable life stories of the brothers, who have taken very different paths despite being twins: Lee Dong-jun as a French chef for 21 years and Lee Dong-ha as a Samsung salesman for 23 years. Lee Dong-jun will talk about how he went through a wandering period while dreaming of becoming one of the so-called orange tribe before finding his calling as a chef, as well as why he appeared on "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" to show his son, who has a developmental disability, what his father looks like while cooking. Lee Dong-ha will share how a reel he started to promote his company took over office workers' algorithms, and why he compared his brother to "a little Chairman Lee Jae-yong(?)." The family's candid reactions as they watch the viral "Kim Manager Reels" in person are also expected to add to the laughter.

The episode will also continue with the brothers' deep bond and family stories, as they have supported each other's lives. Lee Dong-ha's heartfelt story about paying his older brother's tuition and living expenses when he decided at age 30 to study cooking in the United States is expected to leave a lasting impression. Lee Dong-jun, who left the kitchen for eight years to go to the United States for his son with a developmental disability, will also recall the moment his son was first diagnosed and confess, "I felt the fear of losing my future," moving everyone deeply. Viewers will be able to see the story of Lee Dong-jun, whose outlook on life changed through his son, and Lee Dong-ha's new dream after standing by his brother, in a broadcast that even moved Yoo Jae-suk.

Attention is also focused on Professor Kim Woong-han, a legend in pediatric heart surgery and a world-renowned thoracic surgeon. Over the past 35 years, he has treated more than 8,000 children with heart disease, and he will share stories from the front lines of saving lives as well as his concerns about the reality of pediatric care. Eight out of every 1,000 newborns are born with congenital heart disease, yet there are only 15 pediatric cardiology specialists in Korea. Referring to the so-called pediatric ER shuffle, Kim will speak candidly about why fewer doctors are choosing pediatric thoracic surgery and about the burden medical staff must bear. He also draws attention with his concern that, with only 18 months left before retirement, "there is no next generation after me."

Although he has earned widespread support for life-saving surgery, he will also reveal a heartbreaking story: he learned about his son's heart condition only much later. Kim is expected to talk about the guilt and pressure he felt after failing to notice his son's condition sooner, and how he personally performed surgery on his two-year-old son. He will also share how his feelings toward guardians changed after the operation, along with an update on his son, now in his 20s. His fight against prejudice in the world on behalf of patients born with a single atrium and a single ventricle will also leave a deep impression. In addition, the broadcast will cover his hope-filled story, including a world-first attempt to climb the Himalayas with heart disease patients.

Actor Kim Kang-woo and former national team footballer Ki Sung-yueng will appear on "You Quiz" as brothers-in-law for the first time on the show. The episode will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of their joint appearance, which even their wives did not expect, along with the special bond they have built over 13 years. Viewers will hear about their first meeting as brothers-in-law with an 11-year age gap, as well as Kim Kang-woo's surprising story of being a longtime fan of Ki Sung-yueng while still opposing his marriage. The show will also share the decisive line Ki Sung-yueng used to win over his in-laws' approval, along with Kim Kang-woo's secret to being a devoted husband and reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers in just one year. From Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years younger than his wife Han Hye-jin and began growing out his hair for her, to the secret behind winning over his mother-in-law's affection, their cheerful family stories are expected to bring plenty of laughs.

Viewers will also hear Ki Sung-yueng's candid thoughts as he continues to play professionally at age 38. Despite people asking whether it is time for him to step aside, he will explain why he still takes to the pitch and admit, "It is also right to make room for younger players," sharing the concerns and honest feelings of a veteran nearing retirement. The episode will also reveal various behind-the-scenes stories from his time as national team captain, including the mystery of Son Heung-min's missing kimbap, as well as his frank impressions after visiting the North and Central America World Cup site and his firm views on Korean football. Kim Kang-woo will also draw attention by sharing his recent work as an actor who transformed into Kim Chunchu in a historical drama, along with the recipe for his youthful "10-Year Eraser Juice." Their candid stories and laughter-filled chemistry, which cannot be heard anywhere else, will be featured in the main broadcast airing today (Wednesday, the 22nd) at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.