[Cheongryong Ranking] Strong No. 1 contender Jang Han-byeol, Seongri refuses to give up, and the fans will decide the rest

Source: Jang Han-byeol's Instagram

Singer Jang Han-byeol is holding firmly onto the top spot and moving closer to the Cheongryong Ranking title.

In the July men's singer category of the Cheongryong Ranking vote, Jang Han-byeol had emerged as a strong No. 1 contender as of the 22nd, recording a dominant 50.60% of the vote.

By sweeping more than half of the votes, Jang Han-byeol has built a one-man lead and is cruising toward the crown this month.

Seongri follows in second place with 18.04% of the vote, chasing the frontrunner.

Backed by a loyal fan base, Seongri is narrowing the gap and setting up a tense race that could go down to the wire.

Jang Han-byeol, who is solidifying his lead, first entered the music scene in 2011 as the main vocalist of the band LEDApple.

He drew attention with his outstanding vocals and his brainy charm as a four-language speaker. He later won the Malaysian survival audition show Big Stage, becoming the first Korean to do so and building global recognition.

Source: Seongri's Instagram

More recently, he finished third on MBN's Not_found, once again proving his overwhelming talent as a next-generation trot vocalist. He has also remained active across variety shows and OST projects.

Seongri, who is chasing hard in second place, debuted in 2012 as a member of the group K-Boys and later became known to the public through season 2 of Mnet's Produce 101 in 2017 and activities with the project group RAINZ.

He later switched to trot music and broadened his range through various competitions such as MBN's Voice Trot and TV Chosun's Mr. Trot 2. He recently captured the final title on Not_found, rising to one of the industry's hottest names.

He is now enjoying a peak period, moving between radio DJ work, concerts, and television appearances.

As the pride-filled showdown between the two idol-turned-vocalists unfolds, attention is focused on whether Jang Han-byeol can hold onto the lead and become July's winner.

Meanwhile, Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Winners chosen every six months in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer receive a trophy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.