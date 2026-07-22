Jang Yoon-jeong's Missing Mother Arrested on Fraud Charges; Jang Says, "We Haven't Been in Contact for Over a Decade" [Summary]

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] The mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, identified as Yoo, has been sent to prosecutors.

Seoul Songpa Police Station said it recently sent Yoo to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office under arrest. She is accused of approaching acquaintances by using her daughter Jang Yoon-jeong's name and deceiving them into believing they could make money by investing in trot audition programs and related ventures, then embezzling tens of millions of won. In particular, Yoo reportedly won victims' trust by showing messages manipulated to look as if they had been sent by Jang Yoon-jeong using two mobile phones, sparking public outrage.

Police launched the investigation after receiving a complaint from a victim in April. The probe was later suspended because no signs of daily life could be confirmed, including Yoo's mobile phone usage and credit card records. After continuing to track her whereabouts, police confirmed her location and obtained an arrest warrant from the court last week. Following further verification of the details of the alleged scheme, police concluded that the charges were substantiated and sent the case to prosecutors.

Earlier, Jang Yoon-jeong's side said, after Yoo's fraud allegations became known, "We have not been in contact with my mother for over a decade. This case is a solo crime unrelated to Jang Yoon-jeong."

In fact, Jang Yoon-jeong cut ties with Yoo more than 10 years ago. In a pre-interview with SBS's "Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy," she revealed, "Around February 2013, I found out that Yoo and my younger brother had squandered all the money I had earned over 10 years, and that I was left with 1 billion won in debt." Yoo denied all allegations and said she had only learned of Jang's marriage to Do Kyung-wan through television. However, the court accepted Jang Yoon-jeong's request for a 100-meter restraining order against Yoo. Yoo later made remarks criticizing her daughter through an anti-blogger, and Jang Yoon-jeong filed complaints against Yoo and four others, including the anti-blogger. She also won part of a lawsuit demanding repayment of money she had lent to her younger brother, Mr. Jang. Yoo was also arrested on fraud charges in June 2018.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.