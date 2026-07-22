Jun Hyun-moo Pushes Ahead With Filming Despite Damaged Vocal Cords... Wears Neck Support in Dedication, Says "I'm Sorry to Viewers" ('Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' a restaurant that even takes care of Jun Hyun-moo's throat health will be revealed as he continues filming despite injuring his vocal cords.

In episode 4 of MBN and Kstar's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 24th, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) head to Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, where they visit a mountain vegetable set-meal restaurant famous as a regular spot for Haeinsa Temple monks.

Jun Hyun-moo appears wearing a neck brace and says, "I'm sorry to viewers. I lost my voice. But I came anyway because I still have to introduce today's restaurant." He shows his sense of responsibility for the program that bears his name. In his place, Kwaktube kicks off the food trip by shouting, "Today we're in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province!" Jun Hyun-moo then heads to the mountain vegetable restaurant and quietly says, "This is a favorite spot for the monks of Haeinsa Temple." When they arrive, the two are left speechless by the walls covered with reservation sticky notes. Seeing notes bearing monks' names from across the country, Jun Hyun-moo marvels, "So many monks have made reservations."

Soon after, the table is filled with as many as 30 side dishes. When special "monk kimchi" and even leaf vegetable greens, said to be available only in Gyeongsang Province, appear, the two food buddies widen their eyes in amazement. They then move on to grilled deodeok, considered the star of the mountain vegetable set meal, before being served a soup described as a secret weapon made with an astonishing ingredient. Even without a single piece of meat, the broth has a deep flavor, and Jun Hyun-moo keeps sipping it, saying, "Wow, the aroma is so good."

Viewers can find out which Hapcheon mountain vegetable set-meal restaurant satisfied both Jun Hyun-moo's appetite and his health needs in episode 4 of MBN and Kstar's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 24th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.