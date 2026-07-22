Kim Dae-ho Suffers Health Scare in Ethiopia... Stops Filming and Goes to Hospital ('Great Guide 3')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Dae-ho on 'Great Guide 3' shocked everyone when he ended up going to the hospital.

In the July 21 episode of MBC every1's 'Great Guide 3,' Park Myung-soo, Kim Dae-ho, Choi Daniel, and Lee Moo-jin wrapped up their final schedule in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, before heading to northern Danakil, known as the "land of death." The broadcast ranked No. 1 in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial networks, among female viewers in their 40s, underscoring the strong interest in the show. (Provided by Nielsen Korea / nationwide basis)

That day, Park Myung-soo recovered his condition in just one day and treated his younger companions to a hearty Korean meal. The four men devoured doenjang stew, sundubu stew, pork belly, and bibim noodles. Kim Dae-ho praised it, saying, "This ranks among the top three Korean restaurants I've ever eaten at." The owner revealed the secret behind the dishes, explaining, "We made the doenjang with soybeans grown locally in Ethiopia, and the bibim noodle sauce with papaya and banana," drawing admiration from the group.

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The four then visited one of Ethiopia's most famous cafes, known as a leading coffee destination in the country, and immersed themselves in the appeal of local coffee. Kim Dae-ho said, "The coffee feels really refreshing," Park Myung-soo noted, "It's bitter, but it doesn't leave a heavy aftertaste," and Lee Moo-jin added, "It's the kind of taste almost anyone would like." Completely captivated by the flavor, they bought a large amount of beans so they could enjoy the same taste in Korea, spending about 260,000 won on coffee and drawing laughs.

They also visited Mercato, the largest market on the African continent, to experience everyday life in Ethiopia. In a market that even locals rarely visit because of frequent pickpockets, they moved through the alleys under police protection. They browsed spices and handicrafts, and even tried a local traditional board game, continuing their unusual experience.

After finishing their trip in Addis Ababa, the four headed to northern Danakil, the highlight of their Ethiopia journey. Danakil is known as the "land of death" because of its extreme environment, with an average elevation of about minus 100 meters and temperatures reaching up to 60 degrees Celsius. Endless barren wasteland stretches out with almost no water or vegetation, and the area is also home to the active volcano Erta Ale, one of the few such volcanoes in the world, making it a bucket-list destination for travelers worldwide. Kim Dae-ho, who loves the outdoors, could not hide his excitement, saying, "I haven't been to a place like this except for an active volcano. I only imagined seeing one up close."

After arriving in the north on a domestic flight, the four were stunned by the gray wasteland, completely different from the lush scenery in the south. In Danakil, where there is no public transportation, communication network, or even basic convenience facilities, traveling with a local Afar guide is essential. The four met Afar guide Laura, learned about the tribe's way of life, and then began their full-scale exploration of Danakil.

The road to Erta Ale was a series of wonders in itself. A mirage that everyone mistook for a lake appeared before their eyes, and in an oasis in the middle of the desert, dozens of camels and cattle gathered one after another to drink water. The four repeatedly marveled at how the animals politely yielded space to one another and used the oasis in an orderly way, saying, "Even nature has rules."

But the peaceful moment did not last long. Kim Dae-ho suddenly complained of a headache and nausea, and eventually began vomiting, showing a sharp decline in condition. The unexpected sight of Kim Dae-ho, who had led the trip with his usually strong stamina, quickly filled the set with tension.

Park Myung-soo said, "If Dae-ho is sick, then he really is sick. Dae-ho never shows it," expressing his concern. Choi Daniel added, "It was upsetting to see the brother who was always so reliable suddenly get sick," while Lee Moo-jin also said, "It felt bad to see the strongest one lying down." In the end, the production team stopped filming and took Kim Dae-ho to a nearby hospital for treatment and emergency care. Attention is now focused on whether Kim Dae-ho will recover and return with his usual bright energy.

Meanwhile, the preview released at the end of the episode showed the four entering Erta Ale, the active volcano that is the final destination of this trip. The teaser raised anticipation for the next episode by hinting at an exploration of Erta Ale amid extreme conditions, including harsh volcanic gas and dizzying cliffs. The four men's unpredictable Ethiopia journey continues every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on MBC every1's 'Great Guide 3.'

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.