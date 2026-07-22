Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital administers ovarian cancer drug Elahere for the first time in Asia, drawing attention as a new treatment option

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A team led by professors Moon Hye-sung, Joo Woong and Jang Ha-kyun at the Gynecologic Cancer Center in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, headed by hospital director Joo Woong, administered the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Elahere, whose active ingredient is mirvetuximab soravtansine, on the 20th to a patient with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, marking the first such case in Asia.

The administration is significant because it is the first case in Asia in which Elahere has been applied in a real clinical setting. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has a high recurrence rate, and existing chemotherapy alone has limitations in treatment outcomes, so the medical field has continued to demand new treatment options.

Elahere is an ADC that targets FRα and is drawing attention as a new treatment alternative for patients with FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The first administration is also expected to mark a turning point for the broader expansion of precision medicine based on patient characteristics in Korea.

In particular, as the Gynecologic Cancer Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital became the first in Asia to administer Elahere to a patient, the hospital is expected to play an important role in accumulating domestic clinical experience and securing Real-World Data. This is likely to provide a foundation for Korean medical professionals to more actively apply new treatment strategies and expand treatment options for patients.

The Gynecologic Cancer Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital said, "We hope this first Asian administration of Elahere will become a starting point for providing new treatment opportunities to patients with FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer," and added, "We will continue to make every effort to quickly introduce the latest treatments into clinical practice and provide a better treatment environment for patients based on the clinical experience we accumulate."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Moon Hye-sung, Joo Woong and Jang Ha-kyun of the Gynecologic Cancer Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.