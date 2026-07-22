Zendaya Can't Remember Her Husband Tom Holland... Final Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Released

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, hereinafter "Spider-Man 4") has surpassed 300,000 advance ticket sales, proving the intense public interest, and has released its final trailer simultaneously worldwide.

The newly released final trailer traces the story of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya Coleman), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in panoramic fashion, drawing viewers in. It also unveils never-before-seen scenes from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," stirring the emotions of movie fans and raising expectations even higher.

The trailer begins with Peter Parker's inner monologue and shows him longing for his girlfriend MJ and his friend Ned.

After the choice he made for everyone that day, scenes of Peter lingering near MJ, who no longer remembers him, tug at fans' hearts. The growing threats he faces as he gradually erases Peter Parker and lives only as Spider-Man also capture attention.

One day, an enemy who knows Peter Parker's identity appears, and it is newly revealed that only Spider-Man can sense his presence. That delivers a fresh shock and sparks curiosity about what will happen to Spider-Man next.

The pursuit and pressure from a group of villains closing in on both Spider-Man and Peter Parker, along with a showdown against Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) that promises tremendous destructive power, make every scene impossible to look away from. In particular, Spider-Man's signature agile and dynamic action sequences have been newly unveiled, heightening anticipation for the blockbuster action that will fill the screen. With the film set to open next Wednesday, the flood of massive action and story beats is also building excitement among prospective audiences.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, John Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," it will open in South Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.