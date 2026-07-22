Zo In-sung Sets a New Career Best with 'Hope,' to Hold a Guest Visit with 'Moving' Writer Kang Full

At the press screening for the film 'Hope' held on the 6th at Megabox COEX, Zo In-sung posed for a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Zo In-sung is continuing his energetic promotion of the sci-fi thriller 'Hope' (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films) alongside writer Kang Full.

'Hope,' which has been drawing word of mouth for its overwhelming cinematic experience, will hold a special guest visit with actor Zo In-sung and writer Kang Full on the 24th at Megabox COEX, after the screening ends at 6:35 p.m.

The event is drawing attention as a welcome reunion between the two, who previously worked together on Disney+'s 'Moving,' a series that opened a new chapter for Korean-style superpowered action heroes.

During the guest visit, audiences who have seen 'Hope' are expected to hear a range of untold stories, including behind-the-scenes details from the filming of Zo In-sung's role as Seong-gi, which has been praised for its fearless action and fully committed performance, as well as his exceptional passion for the project.

Following guest visits with directors Lee Chang-dong, Bong Joon-ho, Jang Jae-hyun, and Hwang Dong-hyuk, as well as actor Lee Jung-jae, 'Hope' has already shown strong buzz across genres by confirming a guest visit with Kang Full. With summer vacation season now beginning in earnest, the film is expected to continue its explosive box office run this week.

'Hope' tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared and then faces an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.