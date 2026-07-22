[Blue Dragon Ranking] Ma Ijin Takes First Place, Beating Bin Yeseo in Fandom Showdown

Source: Ma Ijin's Instagram

Singer Ma Ijin rose to the top of the Blue Dragon Ranking's female singer category, powered by overwhelming support from fans.

In the Blue Dragon Ranking June vote for female singers, which ended on the 22nd, Ma Ijin secured first place with 39.51% of the final vote.

The race remained intense and nerve-racking until the final moments of voting. Still, Ma Ijin held onto the lead to the end, showing remarkable late momentum with the full backing of her powerful fandom.

Bin Yeseo finished in second place with 30.95% of the vote.

Bin Yeseo also mounted a fierce late charge and showed her strength, but she ultimately settled for second place, just short of the top spot.

The final top rankings in this Blue Dragon Ranking round were Ma Ijin in first place with 39.51%, Bin Yeseo in second with 30.95%, Jung Hye-rin in third with 5.75%, Kim Soyou in fourth with 5.75%, and Park Hye-won in fifth with 3.62%.

Ma Ijin, who claimed the title this time, made her debut in the music industry in 2013 with the single album 'Not_found.'

Even through years of obscurity, she steadily sharpened her skills with unwavering vocals and her signature refreshing energy.

After finishing as runner-up on MBN's 'King of Veteran Singers,' she firmly made her name known to the public. More recently, she has established herself as a bona fide 'trend-setting trot goddess' through variety shows such as 'Korea-Japan Top Ten Show' and nationwide tour concerts.

With this first-place finish in the Blue Dragon Ranking, Ma Ijin has once again proven her strong popularity and continues her unstoppable rise.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects half-year winners to spotlight stars who are leading trends. Trophies are awarded to the half-year winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.