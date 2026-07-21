[Official] Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong Head to Toronto... 'Possible Love' Invited to the Toronto International Film Festival

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[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Netflix's film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM, Anonymous Content, and Now Film) has been officially invited to the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it will make its world premiere.

The 51st TIFF, which will run from September 10 to 20, is North America's largest film festival, featuring a wide range of films that combine popular appeal and artistic merit. It is regarded as one of the world's four major film festivals, along with the Venice International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival.

The Special Presentations section, where 'Possible Love' was invited, showcases new works by actors and directors drawing global attention. It highlights films that balance commercial appeal and artistic value. Notable titles previously invited include 'Parasite,' 'Decision to Leave,' 'The Age of Shadows,' and 'The Handmaiden.' At last year's 50th TIFF, Netflix's 'Good News' was also invited and drew an enthusiastic response.

'Possible Love' is Lee Chang-dong's first new film in eight years. The acclaimed director has won awards and praise at major international film festivals for works such as 'Green Fish,' 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning,' and his return is drawing strong attention from film fans around the world.

Cameron Bailey, executive director of TIFF, said, "Lee Chang-dong is an artist with both overwhelming power and remarkable delicacy. It has been a great honor to welcome him to Toronto many times, both as a filmmaker and as a jury member. 'Possible Love' is a powerful work that deeply explores marriage, class, and cinema itself. It once again confirms his reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time," explaining the reason for the invitation and raising expectations for Lee's distinctive direction, which sharply captures the contours of society while illuminating universal humanity.

The first-look stills released alongside the announcement offer a glimpse into the subtle relationships among Miok, Hoseok, Sangwoo, and Yeji, immediately drawing attention. Standing together on a beach, yet seeming to be lost in different thoughts, they spark curiosity about why they are there and what may have happened between them.

'Possible Love' tells the story of two couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — who meet to make a documentary and confront different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, who helmed 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.' It is scheduled to be released on Netflix.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.