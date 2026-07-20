'Train to Busan' Marks 10th Anniversary, Set for Global Re-Release in 4K Remastered Version

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The zombie film 'Train to Busan' (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by Red Peter) will return to theaters on a large scale to mark its 10th anniversary.

Released in South Korea on July 20, 2016, 'Train to Busan' became the first Korean zombie film to draw more than 10 million viewers. It also launched Yeon Sang-ho's distinctive 'Yeoniverse' and sparked a sensation after being invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the Cannes Film Festival and earning praise from Hollywood figures such as Guillermo del Toro, director Edgar Wright, and novelist Stephen King.

Even after 10 years, 'Train to Busan' continues to receive steady support from film fans around the world, having set a new milestone for K-movies.

The global re-release will take place in a 4K remastered version to commemorate the film's 10th anniversary. With sharper visuals and powerful sound, it is expected to deliver even greater thrills and a more immersive experience for audiences. Re-release dates have been set for the Philippines on August 5, North America on August 14, Japan on August 21, and Italy on September 2. Spain, along with Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico, are also coordinating their release schedules.

In North America especially, the film originally had only a limited release in 2016, but this time it will reach audiences on more than 500 screens. That marks a wide release more than 10 times larger than before, and it is expected to offer North American viewers a special theatrical experience that fully showcases the 4K remastered film.

Adding to the buzz, artist Oliver Barrett, who has worked with global studios including A24, Netflix, and Disney, designed a special new poster for the re-release.

Online, fans have also been sharing positive reactions such as, "Finally, we'll be able to watch it properly in theaters" and "I've been waiting for a chance to experience this film on the big screen."

The global re-release of 'Train to Busan' also shows that well-made content can continue generating added value on the world stage over time, once again underscoring NEW's potential to expand its IP.

Lee Jung-ha, CEO of Contents Panda, said, "It is especially meaningful that this is the first full-scale wide theatrical run in 10 years since the 2016 limited release in North America." He added, "As a Korean film that introduced the K-zombie genre to the world, we hope it can bring a new thrill to global audiences."

'Train to Busan' follows the desperate struggle for survival of passengers aboard a train from Seoul Station to Busan as an unidentified virus spreads across the country and a national emergency alert is declared. The film stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, Kim Eui-sung, and Kim Su-an. It was Yeon Sang-ho's first live-action film and his commercial feature debut, following the animated films 'The King of Pigs' and 'The Fake,' which showcased his distinctive directing style.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.