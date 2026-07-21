'46-Year-Old' Shinji Confesses Her Plans for a Second Child with Moon Won ♥... "We Are Seriously Considering It" ('Someone Else's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Singer Shinji and her husband Moon Won will talk about their plans for a second child.

In episode 8 of MBN's 'Someone Else's Precious Family,' which airs on the 21st, Shinji and Moon Won invite Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga over for a special day of heartfelt conversation.

On this episode, Shinji invites Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga to a campsite to express her gratitude. Unlike usual, she stays busy from the morning and prepares a meal. She invited her most treasured Koyote members, Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga. Watching this, Moon Won is surprised and says he has come to see her in a new light, saying, "I didn't know she had this side to her."

When Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga arrive, they also react to the food Shinji prepared herself, saying, "Shinji isn't the kind of person who would do this," showing their unmistakable sibling-like chemistry from the very start.

As the four begin their meal, they share behind-the-scenes stories from the wedding. Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga reveal for the first time a surprising story: they had originally prepared Sung Si-kyung's "Two People" as the wedding song, but an unexpected issue came up on the wedding day, and they ended up singing "Not_found."

Bbaek Ga then recalls the moment he cried at Shinji's wedding, saying, "It was a happy tear shed because a friend I had known for a long time was getting married." He then adds, "I wondered who would take her away," once again showing the unfiltered banter of the real-life Koyote siblings.

As Moon Won watches their sibling-like exchange with a pleased expression, Bbaek Ga directly addresses the facial-expression controversy that had gone viral on YouTube. He clarifies, "He is looking at you with a lot of affection," drawing laughter once again.

In particular, the episode will also reveal the couple's realistic plans for the future. When Kim Jong-min asks about children, Shinji and Moon Won honestly share that they have recently been seriously thinking about having a second child. Kim Jong-min, who got married before them, also offers practical advice, adding to the interest.

In the warm atmosphere, Moon Won takes out a handwritten letter he prepared himself and expresses his gratitude to Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga. The unexpected gift reportedly moved not only the two men but also the studio.

Shinji says, "They are not just like family; they are real family," expressing her affection for Koyote, with whom she has spent so many years. The special meeting among the four, filled with both laughter and emotion, is expected to leave a strong impression on viewers.

Meanwhile, Shinji married Moon Won, who is seven years younger than her, in May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.